Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.66. Sonoco Products also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.08. The company had a trading volume of 688,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,559. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $65.96.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sonoco Products

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.