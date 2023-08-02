Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOHOB remained flat at $24.25 on Wednesday. 69 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

