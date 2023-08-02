Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
Shares of SOHON stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
