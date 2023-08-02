Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $76.32 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 430,205 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 2.9% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.15% of General Motors worth $76,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in General Motors by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 82,099 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,448,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,608,635. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. General Motors has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

