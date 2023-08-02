Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $88.93 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,842 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 3.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $88,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

WFC stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,890,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,667,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $169.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

