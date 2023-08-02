Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Makes New $54.14 Million Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 856,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,137,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.16% of Centene at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Centene by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,839,000 after buying an additional 332,702 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Centene by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,908,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,578,000 after buying an additional 179,932 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Centene by 30.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,978,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,787,000 after buying an additional 922,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.11.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.35. 3,166,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.07. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

