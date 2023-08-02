Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.44.

Several research firms have commented on SOVO. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.08. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $252.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.71 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $237,914.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,601.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sovos Brands news, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $237,914.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,601.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $103,066.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,085 shares of company stock worth $10,121,131. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sovos Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 629,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,538,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,022,000 after purchasing an additional 467,026 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 67.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,125,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,812 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Further Reading

