SPACE ID (ID) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.98 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $87.77 million and $16.98 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,837,066 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 356,837,066.17843705 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.25065907 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $16,394,088.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

