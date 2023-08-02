SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,018,817 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 573% from the previous session’s volume of 448,406 shares.The stock last traded at $22.29 and had previously closed at $22.49.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 381.6% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 134,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 106,821 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 130,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

