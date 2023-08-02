SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,353,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,497. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.70. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $98.00.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.