SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.66. 4,456,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,206,164. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.70 and its 200 day moving average is $180.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.