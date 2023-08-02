SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.75. 1,191,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,919. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

