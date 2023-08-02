SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Lessened by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $44.13. 786,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,569. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

