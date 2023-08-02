SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 150.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 931,588 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 11.40% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $105,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $85.13.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.