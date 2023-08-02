Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Down 7.3%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.14. Approximately 503,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,420,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

SPR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 35.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,851.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9.1% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 567,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

