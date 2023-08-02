Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.68-$2.76 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.26. 2,846,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,004. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,924,804.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,714.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,924,804.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,894.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,235 shares of company stock worth $4,502,675. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

