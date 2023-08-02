Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SFM. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $37.38. 4,259,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,924,804.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $325,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,714.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,924,804.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,894.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,675. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

