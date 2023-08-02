Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Trading Down 14.6%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 3,360 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 2,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Starpharma Trading Down 14.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.
Starpharma Company Profile
Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. It offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the treatment and prevention of bacterial vaginosis.
