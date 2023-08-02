State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands Buys Shares of 837,993 SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 837,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,458,000. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands owned approximately 2.86% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 938,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after buying an additional 50,693 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 809,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,502,000 after buying an additional 35,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after buying an additional 94,801 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after buying an additional 216,926 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 500,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 30,193 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.19. 127,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,945. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

