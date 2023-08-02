State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 212,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,635,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.66. The company had a trading volume of 662,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.