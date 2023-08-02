Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $82.18 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $82.18 million and $1.86 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,678.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00311801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.43 or 0.00816848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00539014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00061782 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00127991 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 440,301,235 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

