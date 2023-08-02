Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. 391,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,881. The stock has a market cap of $439.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

