STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-10% yr/yr to $5.404-5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion. STERIS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $8.60-$8.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.17.

STERIS Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of STE traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.01. 747,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,922. STERIS has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $234.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.62 and its 200-day moving average is $201.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in STERIS by 2,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

