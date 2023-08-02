Stifel Nicolaus Increases Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $115.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $101.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.93.

OSK stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.37. 755,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,939. Oshkosh has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 458,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

