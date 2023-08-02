Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for August 2nd (AMD, ARI, CALB, CHTR, CMCSA, DAN, FINGF, FRSH, HP, IPGP)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, August 2nd:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $136.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.50 price target on the stock.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $565.00 price target on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $170.00 target price on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $13.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.50.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $137.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Pivotal Research currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.50.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

