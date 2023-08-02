Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 38,889 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average daily volume of 25,236 call options.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 10.5 %

SOXS traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,286,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,533,008. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.