Stratasys (SSYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Stratasys to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Stratasys has set its FY23 guidance at $0.12-0.24 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, analysts expect Stratasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $21.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stratasys by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,732,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after acquiring an additional 237,268 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 5.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,620,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after acquiring an additional 140,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Stratasys by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 197,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 21,844 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

