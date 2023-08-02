Summit Global Investments Acquires New Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $446.50 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.58 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.79 and a 200-day moving average of $496.26.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

