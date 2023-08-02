Summit Global Investments Boosts Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 84.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,015,000 after buying an additional 112,865 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUPN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

