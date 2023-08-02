Summit Global Investments Buys 7,800 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,854,000 after acquiring an additional 75,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,234,000 after acquiring an additional 45,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 218,895 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.50 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $1,874,737.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,912.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,601 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

