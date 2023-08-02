Summit Global Investments Cuts Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.11% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 426.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

WABC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $63.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

