Summit Global Investments Has $1.86 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $159.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $164.75.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

