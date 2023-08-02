Summit Global Investments Lowers Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Exelon were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 3.0% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Exelon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Exelon Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

