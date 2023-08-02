Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 15,731 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,932,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $150.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average of $124.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $126.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

