Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 26,845 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,845 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

