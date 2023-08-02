Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 4,205 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

Shares of CI stock opened at $297.86 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.44 and a 200-day moving average of $275.38.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

