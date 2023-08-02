Summit Global Investments Sells 4,900 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in CorVel were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in CorVel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CorVel by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

Insider Activity at CorVel

In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $174,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $174,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 369,534 shares in the company, valued at $73,906,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,300 shares of company stock worth $837,580. Corporate insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CorVel Stock Up 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

CRVL opened at $205.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.33 and a 200-day moving average of $192.60. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $135.81 and a 52 week high of $221.82.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.44 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 9.24%.

CorVel Company Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.