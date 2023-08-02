Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 4.7 %

INN stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 991,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,242. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $650.19 million, a P/E ratio of -67.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

About Summit Hotel Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of May 3, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 103 assets, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,334 guestrooms located in 24 states.

