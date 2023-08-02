Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 4.7 %
INN stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 991,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,242. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $650.19 million, a P/E ratio of -67.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97.
Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -266.67%.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of May 3, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 103 assets, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,334 guestrooms located in 24 states.
