SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

SunCoke Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 67.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 154,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,781. The stock has a market cap of $824.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 574.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SXC

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.