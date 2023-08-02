Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.88% from the company’s previous close.

SGRY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SGRY

Surgery Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $37.07. 1,162,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $85,329.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,162,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $261,105.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $85,329.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,898 shares in the company, valued at $19,162,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at about $851,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.