Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Symbotic updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Symbotic stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $56.50. 605,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,777. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.03 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.

In other Symbotic news, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock valued at $501,752,086. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

