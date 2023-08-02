Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $47.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 665,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after acquiring an additional 111,568 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

