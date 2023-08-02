Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 296.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Sysco were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Sysco Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.06. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.