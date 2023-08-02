T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.63. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $21,495,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 20,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

