Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.59 million. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after buying an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $28,451,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 739.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after buying an additional 540,252 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,045,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 359,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 276,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

