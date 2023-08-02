Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Target by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,062. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.72. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

