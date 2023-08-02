Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.79 Per Share

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.78. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON TW traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 114.10 ($1.46). The company had a trading volume of 6,842,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The stock has a market cap of £4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.39. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 80.64 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 132.07 ($1.70). The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.
Insider Transactions at Taylor Wimpey
In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Mark Castle acquired 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £1,964.34 ($2,521.94). Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
