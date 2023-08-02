Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.79 Per Share

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.78. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON TW traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 114.10 ($1.46). The company had a trading volume of 6,842,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The stock has a market cap of £4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.39. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 80.64 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 132.07 ($1.70). The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Wimpey

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Mark Castle acquired 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £1,964.34 ($2,521.94). Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on TW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 154 ($1.98) to GBX 141 ($1.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 94 ($1.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 111 ($1.43) to GBX 122 ($1.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.60) to GBX 131 ($1.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 121.33 ($1.56).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

