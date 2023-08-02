TD Securities Trims Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Target Price to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s current price.

GEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.64.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Gibson Energy stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 230,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,524. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$20.10 and a 12 month high of C$26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.21.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.17. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.85 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.727492 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.