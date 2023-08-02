TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises 1.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $29,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,127,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 117,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 40,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4 %

TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.08. 606,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day moving average is $129.29. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

