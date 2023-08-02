Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 146354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TLSNY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0916 dividend. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is -33.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

